Christmas celebrations come to Mecca Halifax - here is when you can get into the festive spirit

As part of a weekend of National Bingo Day celebrations, Mecca Halifax is hosting Junemas on Friday June 25.

With a rare chance to be rocking around the Christmas tree in June, customers will have the opportunity to get in a merry spirit and enjoy Mecca’s very own Christmas traditions with full Christmas decorations, mince pies, Christmas cocktails and a best Christmas jumper competition.

There will also be Christmas crackers with plenty of secret Santa surprises and all of your favourite Christmas tunes. Finally there will be an all important bingo game in support of children’s charity, Variety.

Father Christmas enjoying a game of bingo

A Mecca Bingo spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to host this special and exciting weekend of events, giving a chance to our customers to catch up on missed moments – Merry Christmas everyone! With the entire nation being in lockdown last Christmas, many did not get the chance to celebrate like they normally would, so we are determined to turn that into a nicer memory. And with National Bingo Day’s opportunity to win life changing jackpots, we can’t help but imagine what our customer’s next Christmas could look like! ”