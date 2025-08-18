Traders are being asked for money to fund this year’s Christmas lights in their Calderdale town.

Elland’s ward councillors Angie Gallagher, David Veitch and Peter Hunt – who are all members of Elland Town Development Board – have written to businesses in the town asking for donations towards festive decorations.

In the letter, seen by the Courier, the councillors say last year’s lights and tree were paid for by the board and Elland and District Partnership.

"This year, however, the board will not be able to fully fund the lights or tree,” says the letter.

Elland

"We are keen to work with local businesses to ensure the town and residents can continue to enjoy a festive town centre.”

The letter says all Elland companies are being contacted to ask for a contribution to the lights and an opening event.

Contributions of either £10, £20 or £50 are being suggested, along with a recognition that “these are challenging times”.