The supermarket chain had previously said it planned to shut its Express store on Market Street in 2022, but has now said it will not close until early 2023.

A new Tesco Express store, on Southgate, is scheduled to open in January.

The Courier reported back in June that the Market Street shop would be closing.

Tesco Express on Market Street in Halifax

It said it had been a “difficult decision” and, wherever possible, would offer staff alternative jobs within Tesco.

A Tesco spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “Our Market Street Express store will remain open over Christmas.

"It is due to close early in 2023 with the new Southgate Express store planned to open in January.”

Meantime, signage has started to go up for a new bar in Halifax town centre.

