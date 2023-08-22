Civic award for firm which turned Halifax court and cells into music school and wellness centre

Halifax Civic Trust has presented O and C Management Services with an accolade after being “greatly impressed” with the conversion from the court and cells on Harrison Road into a music school and wellness centre.

After the court – which was formerly also a police station – closed in 2016, the building lay empty for several years and was “at risk of becoming derelict”, said the trust.

But O and C Management Services bought the premises and have given it new life.

Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans and Mayoress Rosie Tatchell with Nick Holdsworth and Alan Goodrum Chair of Halifax Civic Trust.

It is now home to Calderdale Music – offering lessons to people of all ages – and The Wellness Centre, which has 19 spaces for a range of services, from beauty to counselling.

Although internal changes have been made to adapt the building to its new use, much of the character of the 123-year-old structure has been retained.

Many of the fittings in the main courtroom were removed to create a new auditorium with tiered seating but the oak panelled walls, stunning stained glass and the colourful royal coat of arms over the former magistrates' bench have all been kept.

In 2023, a cafe - aptly named Rhythm and Brews - was opened and soon a music shop selling sheet music, guitar strings, reeds and much more will become a feature of the entrance area.

The building has been transformed into a music school and wellness centre

Alan Goodrum, chairman of Halifax Civic Trust, said: “O and C should be commended on a sympathetic conversion to a music trust and wellness centre in the former magistrates court and police station.

“The development is a worthy winner of the Halifax Civic Trust 2023 Award.”

Managing Director of O and C Management Services, Nick Holdsworth, said: “Creating a better place to live and work for everyone in Halifax has always been my burning passion.

"I believe that a thriving community is built on a foundation of wellbeing and better environmental development.

"That's why our recent project – the Wellness Centre, located in the old magistrates court – is a crucial step towards realising that vision.”