Halifax is losing another high street retail giant.

Claire’s is shutting its store in The Woolshops.

Signs have gone up announcing the shop is closing and ‘everything must go’.

The Halifax branch of the retailer is closing following Claire's UK entering into administration.

The administrators announced last week that 156 Claire’s stores had been sold to Modella Capital, preserving around 1,000 jobs.

The news comes soon after the closure of next door shop Bodycare, which shut last month after its parent company too went into administration.