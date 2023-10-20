News you can trust since 1853
Clay House in West Vale has gone up for sale

Clay House: See inside gorgeous Jacobean mansion house that used to be a wedding venue that Calderdale Council has put up for sale

A beautiful Calderdale village building which dated back to the 1600s and used to be a wedding venue is being sold by Calderdale Council.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:30 BST

Clay House, off Rochdale Road in West Vale, has gone on the market for £550,000.

The Grade II listed building was built as a Jacobean mansion house for John Clay in around 1650 and is a well-known local landmark with extensive character.

The ground floor has most recently been used for functions, including weddings.

The first floor has been subdivided into three large self-contained flats, each with dedicated entrances.

The building was closed as part of Calderdale’s Future Council programme, which was announced in 2020 against a background of service cuts the council needed to make in order to balance its budget.

Some buildings are being asset transferred to community groups to run but where no suitable expressions of interest were received or could be taken forward, buildings – including Clay House – are being sold.

Anyone interested in buying the building should contact agent Walker Singleton on 01422 412946.

Inside Clay House in West Vale

Photo Sales
Inside Clay House in West Vale

Photo Sales
Inside Clay House in West Vale

Photo Sales
