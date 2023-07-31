News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Climbers take the chance to scale the heights as ROKTFACE reopens in Brighouse

A reopening event for ROKTFACE, the UK's highest outdoor man-made climbing wall, located at ROKT in Brighouse, was held over the weekend.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The wall hadn’t operated since before the Covid pandemic and profits from all climbs on Saturday went to the ROKT Foundation climbing charity.

Higher than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North, the towering ROKTFACE wall is next to ROKT climbing centre and The Millers Bar in Brighouse, and offers routes of 28m to 36m high.

One of the climbers attempting the wall was brave young Penny (pictured), who made it to the top.

Also present were the Mos Eisley Misfits 2021 Star Wars cosplay volunteer group, who were in attendance collecting for Overgate Hospice.

Related topics:BrighouseTower of London