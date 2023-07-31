The wall hadn’t operated since before the Covid pandemic and profits from all climbs on Saturday went to the ROKT Foundation climbing charity.

Higher than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North, the towering ROKTFACE wall is next to ROKT climbing centre and The Millers Bar in Brighouse, and offers routes of 28m to 36m high.

One of the climbers attempting the wall was brave young Penny (pictured), who made it to the top.