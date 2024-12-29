Restaurants, a bank and a nightclub are just some of the ventures that have closed this year.
Here we look back at some of the Calderdale businesses that shut in 2024.
1. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025
Fuel Shack was a vegan and vegetarian brunch house on Northgate in Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025
Barclays shut its Halifax town centre branch in August Photo: Sarah Fitton
3. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025
People across Calderdale and beyond were dismayed and shocked when Pride and Provenance, of Halifax, shut Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025
The Halifax bar said it was closing for a refurbishment but then announced it was shutting for good Photo: subm