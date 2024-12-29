Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Calderdale has lots of thriving businesses but sadly not all will be open in 2025.

Restaurants, a bank and a nightclub are just some of the ventures that have closed this year.

Here we look back at some of the Calderdale businesses that shut in 2024.

CHRISTMAS NOSTALGIA: 33 photos that will take you back to a festive night out in Halifax in 2000s

Fuel Shack was a vegan and vegetarian brunch house on Northgate in Halifax

1. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025

Fuel Shack was a vegan and vegetarian brunch house on Northgate in Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Barclays shut its Halifax town centre branch in August

2. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025

Barclays shut its Halifax town centre branch in August Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
People across Calderdale and beyond were dismayed and shocked when Pride and Provenance, of Halifax, shut

3. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025

People across Calderdale and beyond were dismayed and shocked when Pride and Provenance, of Halifax, shut Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Halifax bar said it was closing for a refurbishment but then announced it was shutting for good

4. Closing down: 12 businesses in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that will not be open in 2025

The Halifax bar said it was closing for a refurbishment but then announced it was shutting for good Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleRestaurantsNostalgia
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice