An independent ladieswear shop in Hebden Bridge has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragonfly Boutique, at St George’s Square in the town centre, is open as usual but is also up for sale.

According to its listing on property website Zoopla, the owner opened the store in 2017 but is now looking to retire.

The business is being sold for an asking price of £79,950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragonfly Boutique in Hebden Bridge is up for sale

The listings says: “The business enjoys a fantastic reputation and loyal customer base, having secured some top fashion brands within the area and boasting over 3,000 Instagram followers and 1,700 Facebook followers.

"The business is situated in an enviable prime position in the square of the thriving, bustling town of Hebden Bridge, enjoying regular local customer base from both sides of the Pennines and beyond.

"Our client operates the business with a small team of staff in easy hours over seven days with a fully functioning e-commerce website.”