Clothes shops in Hebden Bridge: Calderdale town centre ladies boutique selling top fashion brands goes up for sale as owner looks to retire
Dragonfly Boutique, at St George’s Square in the town centre, is open as usual but is also up for sale.
According to its listing on property website Zoopla, the owner opened the store in 2017 but is now looking to retire.
The business is being sold for an asking price of £79,950.
The listings says: “The business enjoys a fantastic reputation and loyal customer base, having secured some top fashion brands within the area and boasting over 3,000 Instagram followers and 1,700 Facebook followers.
"The business is situated in an enviable prime position in the square of the thriving, bustling town of Hebden Bridge, enjoying regular local customer base from both sides of the Pennines and beyond.
"Our client operates the business with a small team of staff in easy hours over seven days with a fully functioning e-commerce website.”