Coco Boo: Halifax sisters who run luxury and exclusive clothing business close their town centre boutique
Coco Boo, run by Melania and Vittoria Defelice, used to have a shop in Westgate Arcade but there is now a sign up saying the firm has moved out.
People can now find the business at its design studio on Horton Street, on social media and online at www.cocobooloves.com.
The sisters opened the Westgate Arcade shop 14 years ago and they have been selling clothes online since 2017.
They recently released a collection of unique pieces which even proved a hit with TV’s Holly Willoughby.
Vittoria and Melania grew up with fashion, both working in the Huddersfield clothing shop run by their mum, Marisa, when they were teens.
They studied at university in Preston before opening a shop in the city and then opened their Halifax shop in 2010 alongside the studio on Horton Street.