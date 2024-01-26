Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coco Boo, run by Melania and Vittoria Defelice, used to have a shop in Westgate Arcade but there is now a sign up saying the firm has moved out.

People can now find the business at its design studio on Horton Street, on social media and online at www.cocobooloves.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sisters opened the Westgate Arcade shop 14 years ago and they have been selling clothes online since 2017.

Sisters Melania and Vittoria Defelice run Coco Boo

They recently released a collection of unique pieces which even proved a hit with TV’s Holly Willoughby.

Vittoria and Melania grew up with fashion, both working in the Huddersfield clothing shop run by their mum, Marisa, when they were teens.