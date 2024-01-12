News you can trust since 1853
Coffee King: New homeware store and coffee shop opening in Halifax town centre including one where Dorothy Perkins used to be

Two new businesses are opening in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT
Signs have gone up for Coffee King at the building on the corner of Market Street and Old Market.

The building has previously been Ivanhoe’s fish and chip shop and M3’s Kitchen.

Coffee King, which sells coffee machines, coffee and other drinks online, is advertising for a Halifax coffee shop store manager, supervisor and barista on its website.

A new homeware shop is setting up in what used to be Dorothy PerkinsA new homeware shop is setting up in what used to be Dorothy Perkins
A new homeware shop is setting up in what used to be Dorothy Perkins

Meantime, a new business is setting up in what was Dorothy Perkins, on Market Street.

It looks to be selling a variety of homeware including saucepans as well as suitcases, fans and other goods.

The Dorothy Perkins space has been empty for several years after closing during the pandemic.

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, two shops in the Woolshops shopping centre have announced they are closing this month – The Makeup Club and House of Candles.

