Two new businesses are opening in Halifax town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signs have gone up for Coffee King at the building on the corner of Market Street and Old Market.

The building has previously been Ivanhoe’s fish and chip shop and M3’s Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee King, which sells coffee machines, coffee and other drinks online, is advertising for a Halifax coffee shop store manager, supervisor and barista on its website.

A new homeware shop is setting up in what used to be Dorothy Perkins

Meantime, a new business is setting up in what was Dorothy Perkins, on Market Street.

It looks to be selling a variety of homeware including saucepans as well as suitcases, fans and other goods.

The Dorothy Perkins space has been empty for several years after closing during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, two shops in the Woolshops shopping centre have announced they are closing this month – The Makeup Club and House of Candles.