Coffee King: Opening date announced for new coffee shop in Halifax town centre
Halifax town centre’s newest coffee shop has announced when it will open.
Coffee King is at 1 Old Market – building which has previously been Ivanhoe’s fish and chip shop and M3’s Kitchen.
It will open on Thursday, March 28.
As reported by the Courier in January, Coffee King – which sells coffee machines, coffee and other drinks online has advertising for a Halifax coffee shop store manager, supervisor and barista on its website.