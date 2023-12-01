Coffee on the Bean: New owners and new name for popular Halifax cafe as current owner 'moves onto next chapter'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coffee on the Bean, on Skircoat Green Road in Skircoat Green, is being taken over by a new team on December 21.
Its new name has not yet been revealed but the new owners will be offering free mulled wine and mince pies on December 23 to introduce themselves.
The current owner announced several weeks ago that she would be leaving.
"Firstly, I'd like to thank all my customers for supporting me over the years and especially in the difficult times of Covid.
"Secondly, I would like to thank my fantastic staff who have helped me make Coffee on the Bean what it is.
"I have met some lovely people and had lots of good times and laughs too.
"I have now decided it's my time to hang up my apron. I have really appreciated everyone helping me grow Coffee on the Bean. It has been a journey that I have really enjoyed, but it's now time for my next chapter in my life.”