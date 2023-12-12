Coffee shop that opened in West Vale five months ago announces it is moving to Halifax

A coffee shop is shutting its West Vale premises and moving to Halifax.

Distinct Coffee House opened on Victoria Street in July but has decided to close that venture and reopen in Skircoat Green.

It has posted: “Our last day in West Vale will be this Saturday.

"All loyal customers are welcome to collect a fully stamped loyalty card with any visit this week to be redeemed in the new shop.

"We will reopen the new shop after Christmas - date to be confirmed.

"We’d like to thank everyone in advance for all the support and custom since we opened in July.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all to our new, bigger location with a new, improved menu designed specifically for our customers.”