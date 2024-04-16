Electra Commercial Vehicles' new facility in Brighouse

Electra Commercial Vehicles, previously based in Blackburn, are taking over the Venari building on Armytage Road and say the new facility will offer them an expanded capacity so they can scale production across their product portfolio that meets increasing demand, while the location will also include a product innovation hub and include a dedicated training facility for staff and customers.

Managing director Benjamin Smith said: “We’re embarking on an exciting new chapter for Electra Commercial Vehicles.

"Our new Brighouse facility equips us with the space and resources essential not just for streamlining operations, but also promotes our dynamic culture and expertise that fuels collaboration and innovation.