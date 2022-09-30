Community Foundation for Calderdale hosts successful relaunch of Membership Scheme

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC explained, “With membership starting as little as £10 a year for Not-for-profit organisations, small businesses joining at £120 a year and larger businesses joining at £600 a year, people seem to be attracted to join by a few things. Firstly, 100% of the membership fee goes out as a grant, it doesn’t come to our overhead costs, plus the member can choose which cause it goes to. They can choose from housing & homelessness, poverty & disadvantage, community cohesion, health & Wellbeing, or climate emergency. Plus, we will match fund pound for pound doubling their contribution. So if a member joins at £120 a year, they have actually made £240 go into the pot to be given out as a grant to a charity in Calderdale.”