Community Transport charity upgrades to new Brighouse site

The not for profit organisation required more space to operate from, and so upsized from the 1,600 sqft suite on the second floor, to the larger, 2,250 sqft premises within the same building — owned and managed by Towngate PLC.

Speaking of the move, Matthew Haslehurst, finance director of Community Transport said: “We were looking for a new residence which would suit the needs of our growing organisation. The suite is bright, modern, and offers the space that will allow us to expand even further. The transition was smooth, and the building is extremely well looked after.”

Community Transport Association is a UK charity which brings people together, to help transform lives and build better, stronger communities.

Woodvale Office Park in Brighouse

The organisation was established in 1966 and comprises three divisions — CT Passenger: a transport service that delivers contracts for local education, health, and third sector organisations, CT Furniture: collecting and selling second-hand donated items in stores across the West Midlands and Newcastle, and CT Training: which delivers transport-related training to private, public, and third sector organisations.

Julia Ford, marketing manager at Towngate PLC, added: “We are so pleased to be able to assist in the growth of Community Transport within their existing home at Parkview House.

“The move has allowed the charity to relocate to a modern, refurbished, open plan office which offers the flexibility of a separate training room, meeting room, and break out facilities without sourcing alternative accommodation away from the Woodvale Office Park. We wish the team every success in this exciting new chapter.”