Company behind Atik nightclub in Halifax receives national award

The company was recognised by The Publican Awards, for outstanding work in the face of Covid challenges which hit the sector hard.

With 47 venues in Wales, England and Scotland, REKOM is the UK’s largest specialist operator of late night bars and clubs.

Chairman Peter Marks said: “We’re proud to win Best Late Night Operator of the Year after what has been a very challenging time which has tested our resilience. The award is a significant achievement and recognises the fantastic efforts of our club teams who have bounced back from lockdown to deliver great, memorable nights out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATIK nightclub in Halifax

“The late night sector is an important part of Halifax’s economy and we intend to continue to invest and grow our business to help local centres recover from the impact of the pandemic.”