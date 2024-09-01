Aldi soups recall: Soupreme creamy chicken and Specially Selected pea and ham hock may contain peanuts
The discounter’s Soupreme Creamy Chicken Soup and Specially Selected Pea and Ham Hock Soup has been pulled off the shelves because of the error, and a recall notice has been issued by the Food Standards Agency.
The FSA has said: “These products may contain peanut making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”
Aldi said: “As a precautionary measure, Aldi is recalling an isolated batch of this product due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”
The affected batch of chicken soup comes in a Tetrapak carton that weighs 600g, has the bar code 4061462599842 and the use-by date of October 1. That is the only use-by date affected.
The pea and ham hock soup from the specially selected range also has a 600g weight but comes in a plastic tub, and has the bar code 4061462616792. The only use-by date affected is September 28.
For further information, see help.aldi.co.uk or call the chain’s customer services on 0800 042 0800.
