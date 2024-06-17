Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon Prime Day will return to the UK in 2024 but the date hasn’t been confirmed.

Inspired by Alibaba’s Singles Day sales it launched in 2015.

Prime Day includes a mixture of steep reductions and lightining deals.

Take a look through the history of Prime Day to find deals that lived up to the hype.

Amazon’s Prime Day will be returning next month and shoppers will be hoping to get their hands on some real bargains.

The exact date for the 2024 edition of the online sale has not been announced yet, but is expected to take place in July. Amazon is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the deals that will be on offer this year but you can all but guarantee that the online retail giant will be slashing prices on its Echo, Fire, Kindle and Ring products.

But have the deals for non-Amazon products ever lived up to the hype? It can be hard to wade your way through the ocean of offers and lightning deals each year and can create a huge sense of FOMO.

Let’s take a look through the ghosts of Amazon Prime Day past and find some of the best historic deals for UK shoppers.

3D TV

The initial Prime Day in 2015 featured a mix of steep sales and giveaways. The lightning deals, time locked offerings, were also available - and have remained a key part of Prime Day in the years to follow.

Among the best deals available in the UK for Prime Day 2015 was a Sony 3D TV (remember 3D TVs, glad that one never took off) for the discounted price of £771.64. It is currently unavailable from Amazon in 2024.

Lenovo Laptop

Prime Day was back with a bang in 2016 and had some great savings just waiting to be snatched up. Shoppers, with Prime membership, could nab a Lenovo 15 inch laptop for £279.99, a huge 24% off the usual asking price.

Amazon Echo

It was third time’s the charm for some Prime members as Amazon brought back its summer sale. Prime Day was a great chance to get your hands on an Amazon Echo as it was nearly 50% off, down to £79.99 from £149.99.

Memory Foam Mattress

For those who were around for Prime Day in 2018, there were a few standout deals waiting to be grabbed. If you were trying to up your sleep game, you could get a Memory Foam Mattress from EVE for 40% off - £479 down from £799.

Braun silk expert

One of the most incredible Prime Day savings so far came with the price of the Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 being slashed by more than 50%. It fell from the usual price of £610 to £274.99.

Hand Massager

Due to the Covid pandemic, Amazon’s Prime Day sale was pushed back to October this year. But there was no restriction on savings at the online retailer and one of the best deals was on the Renpho Massager which was nearly 70% - down to £52.49 from £169.99.

Hair Straightener

Prime Day was back in fine form in 2021, running for much of June that year. Among the best deals available was on a Panasonic hair straightener, which was down to £50.99 from £199 - a saving of £149.99.