Benefits calculator: Nationwide tool helps find which disability, work benefits you can claim – how to use it
- Over 15,000 people have used Nationwide’s new benefits checker since its June 26 launch
- The free tool is open to everyone, not just Nationwide customers
- It offers a quick eligibility check followed by a full calculator for detailed results
- Many miss out on benefits without realising – this tool helps bridge that gap
- Access is available via Nationwide’s website, app, or a dedicated phone line
Thousands of people are using a new service from Nationwide Building Society designed to help them check whether they’re missing out on benefits they’re entitled to – and it’s open to everyone, not just customers.
Launched on June 26, the free benefits calculator has already attracted more than 15,000 users in its first month, with more than 4,000 going on to complete the full check.
The tool, developed in partnership with analytics firm Policy in Practice, is part of a growing movement to help people better understand the support available to them during the ongoing cost of living crisis.
It provides a personalised estimate of what you could be claiming – and where you might be missing out.
Millions of pounds in benefits go unclaimed every year, often because people don’t realise they’re eligible. This service aims to bridge that gap.
Kathryn Townsend, Nationwide’s head of customer vulnerability and accessibility, said: “By offering the choice of an online process and a telephone call, we are hopefully making what can be a daunting and confusing experience that little bit simpler.”
Whether you're on a low income, have children, are in part-time work, or simply want to make sure you're not missing out, the calculator could be a useful first step.
How it works
Nationwide’s service offers two steps. The process begins with the quick check, which takes just a few minutes and gives a rough idea of whether you might qualify for benefits such as Universal Credit, Council Tax support or Pension Credit.
If it looks like you could be eligible, you can then move on to the more comprehensive calculator, which will ask for extra details like your income, housing situation and family set-up to give a fuller picture.
Who should check?
Many people assume they don’t qualify for support, but benefits often extend beyond those who are unemployed.
Those in low-paid work, carers, people with health issues or disabilities, and pensioners are frequently eligible for help without realising it.
You might benefit from using the tool if:
- You’re struggling with rising costs
- You’ve had a change in circumstances (job loss, relationship breakdown, new child, etc.)
- You’re caring for someone
- You’re not sure if you qualify for help like Universal Credit, Council Tax support or Pension Credit
Even if you’ve checked before, it’s worth reviewing your eligibility again as rules and thresholds change.
How to access the tool
You can access the tool in several ways:
- Via Nationwide’s website
- Through the building society’s mobile app
- Or by calling its dedicated helpline (standard call rates apply, but a free callback can be requested)
Crucially, you don’t need to be a Nationwide customer to use the service.
