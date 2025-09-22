Shoppers who relied on the brand’s cut-price beauty deals will have to look elsewhere 💄

Bodycare will close its last 56 UK stores this week, ending a 50-year run on the high street

Around 450 staff will lose their jobs in the final round of closures

The retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month after failing to find a buyer

More than 150 stores have shut since, with over 1,000 staff affected in recent weeks

Administrators say the Bodycare brand itself may still have a future, even without shops

High street shoppers will soon lose another familiar name as beauty a major retailer prepares to shut its final 56 stores across the UK.

The move marks the end of Bodycare’s 50-year presence on Britain’s shopping streets and means loyal customers will no longer be able to pick up its budget beauty, toiletries and health essentials in store.

The closures, announced by administrators Interpath, will take place this week and affect around 450 staff.

It follows the collapse of the retailer into administration earlier this month after attempts to find a buyer fell through.

It means around 150 shops will have been shut since administrators were appointed, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs. Once the shutters come down on this final wave, the brand will vanish entirely from town and city centres.

Founded in the 1970s, Bodycare was once a go-to destination for affordable beauty products, everyday toiletries and household essentials. The news will come as a blow to shoppers who relied on its low prices during the cost-of-living crisis.

Joint administrator Nick Holloway thanked staff for their dedication, saying they had upheld Bodycare’s reputation for service “since day one of the administration.”

He added that options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand itself, were still being explored, leaving open the possibility that its name could live on in another form.

Which Bodycare stores are closing?

The following Bodycare stores have already closed their doors:

Beverley, Yorkshire

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Bromsgrove, Worcestershire

Cameron Toll, Scotland

Cannock, Staffordshire

Castleford, West Yorkshire

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Clydebank, Scotland

Cramlington, Northumberland

Croydon, London

Darwen, Lancashire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Scotland

Dunfermline, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Erdington, West Midlands

Falkirk, Scotland

Greenock, Scotland

Hanley, Staffordshire

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

Hyde, Greater Manchester

Ilford, Greater London

Ipswich, Suffolk

Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Maidstone, Kent

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Morecambe, Lancashire

Morpeth, Northumberland

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Newport, Wales

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Northfield, West Midlands

Ormskirk, Lancashire

Paisley, Scotland

Parkhead, Scotland

Perth, Scotland

Port Talbot, Wales

Redcar, North Yorkshire

Rhyl, Wales

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Royton, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Skipton, North Yorkshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Tamworth, Staffordshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Ulverston, Cumbria

West Bromwich, West Midlands

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wood Green, London

Workington, Cumbria

Wrexham, Wales

Administrators at Interpath have confirmed that Bodycare’s remaining 56 stores (ie, ones not listed above) will take “place this week” (September 22-28), affecting around 450 employees.