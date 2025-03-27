This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The retailer is shaking up the scene with huge savings on everyday essentials 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op has introduced price matching with Aldi on over 100 everyday items for the first time

The price reductions apply to Co-op members, with items like milk, eggs, and bread seeing lower prices

Over one million Co-op members purchase price-matched products each week

The new prices are available in all 2,400 Co-op locations and on delivery platforms like Deliveroo and Uber Eats

Co-op’s move comes as larger supermarkets like Tesco and Asda scale back their Aldi price match campaigns

A major UK supermarket has introduced price matching with Aldi on over 100 everyday items for the first time.

Co-op’s new initiative marks the largest of its kind among UK convenience stores, and launched this week (March 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price reductions are now available to Co-op's member customers, with items like Co-op milk dropping from 95p to 85p, and medium free-range eggs and a tiger bloomer loaf of bread both reduced by 20p to £1.45.

The retailer reported that more than one million members purchase at least one price-matched product each week, including Co-op-branded fresh produce, meat, chicken, and dairy.

The new prices will be available in all 2,400 Co-op locations and via “quick commerce” platforms such as the Shop.coop website, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats.

Co-op managing director Matt Hood said: “I am very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Price has often been perceived as the Achilles heel of convenience shopping, but this new initiative will change that and show there is no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”

The retailer currently boasts six million members in its membership scheme, which costs £1 to join. Co-op’s move comes as larger supermarkets cut back on their Aldi price matched offerings.

Tesco recently reduced the number of products included in its Aldi price match campaign from 790 in August 2024 to 645 last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think of Co-op’s new price-matching initiative with Aldi? Will it make a difference to your shopping habits? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.