This December West Yorkshire based charity, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, is urging shoppers to pick up their Christmas jumpers from one of its 13 charity shops across the district.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, the hospice wants to remind people that they can cut the cost of Christmas, go green and help a charity all at the same time.

Andrea Kay, trading manager at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “We know that lots of people love to buy a Christmas jumper and often people want a different one every year. It can feel like a bit of a throwaway purchase and goodness knows we’re all feeling the pinch this year. But if you pick one up from one of our charity shops, you’ll save a few quid and you can donate it back to us in January for someone else to enjoy next year.

Andrea Kay, trading manager at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

"And you’ll have a much bigger choice than in most high street shops- all our charity shops typically have up to 50 different jumper designs in for adults at any one time, every one donated by our lovely supporters across the region. That’s over 650 different jumpers across all of our shops. If anyone can find two the same we’d love to see the photo!”

The hospice, which is based in Huddersfield, supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Kirklees, Calderdale and other areas of West Yorkshire.

