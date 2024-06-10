Property search firm donates £1,000 to local foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property search company X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire has donated £1,000 to two local foodbanks.

Supporting conveyancing professionals and the local community, the company has donated to the charities in celebration of 25 years in business.

“We are delighted to have been able to incorporate two local charities in our quarter of a century celebrations,” commented Helen Jugroop who co-owns X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire with her sister Claire Ide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are proud to have brought the firm to our region and are repaying the support the community has given us over the years at a time when many locals are struggling with the cost of living. After recent visits to both food banks and witnessing the dedication of their staff, we’ve gained a deeper appreciation of why these charities need financial backing to sustain their vital operations.”

The X-Press Legal Services donation to Focus4Hope

X-Press Legal Services has donated £1,000 to two foodbanks local to its Halifax office. The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield is the UK’s largest independent foodbank supporting people in crisis while Focus4Hope supports vulnerable residents within Claire’s hometown, Brighouse.

The permanence of the X-Press Legal Services brand locally is testament to the firm’s commitment to building long standing relationships with clients. Its independent local team is committed to exceeding client expectations, becoming a trusted and invaluable property partner to local conveyancers.

“We’ve had a busy year to-date supporting the local conveyancing community,” added Helen. “With summer approaching fast and interest rates looking likely to fall, we’re expecting a high volume of property transactions over the coming months. In 2023 we had a good summer but we expect 2024 to be even better as confidence returns to the market and our clients continue to utilise us as a trusted and responsive local supplier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X-Press Legal Services continues to set the benchmark for quality, reliability, and expertise. Its team provides a wraparound service including residential & commercial searches, pre & post completion services, cyber security, and compliance products.

X-Press Legal Services donation to The Welcome Centre