Four expert tips to help you secure a new job in the new year

For anyone looking to change jobs in the New Year, Generation Logistics, an awareness and recruitment campaign for the logistics industry, has worked with experts for their top tips to identify the best way to find a new job this year.

1. Take time to understand what you want from a careerUnderstanding what it is that you want from a career, as well as what you value and what drives you, is key to finding the perfect role. New findings reveal that a ‘good work-life balance' is the most highly valued career consideration for Brits on the hunt (69%), whilst ‘high rates of pay’ comes a close second (66%)2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Liz Sebag-Montefiore, Director of 10Eighty and Career Coach says, it’s important that you “understand what your values are, what motivates you, what your skills, talents and strengths are, so you can identify organisations where you can add value.”

2. Avoid ‘mass-applying’ to jobs and understand company culture

It’s also important to know what type of company you want to work for. Don’t be tempted to apply for every job you see, as chances are you’ll end up working for a company that doesn’t fulfil you and you’ll be back on the job market in a few months’ time.

As Grainne Simpson, Internal Hiring Manager for ITR Partners, confirms: “By taking the time to read a job spec thoroughly, and by getting to know the company culture, you will have a better idea if you’re capable of doing the job well, have a realistic chance in the running and if your values align with the company’s.” Taking time to consider more than just the job title and salary, and thinking about day-to-day responsibilities and company culture can also go a long way and can help refine the job searching process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Keep on top of your online presenceMost people will have an online presence, whether that be via LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram, but it’s important to keep it up to date and free of anything that might paint you in a bad light; employers do look! Strengthening your online visibility by sharing any professional highlights, tweeting about your industry, keeping active on relevant social media profiles and updating your profile is a great way to stand out as a candidate.

It’s also vital that your CV and LinkedIn profile align with one another. Grainne Simpson says: “One of the biggest mistakes I come across is when a candidate’s CV and LinkedIn profile is inconsistent. It can be a huge turn off for hiring managers if there are discrepancies between the two, as it can look like you’re hiding something, or that you may not be serious about your job search.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Network, network, networkNetworking has several benefits for potential candidates and is one of the best ways to find a new job. Connect and engage with the content of people on LinkedIn or Twitter in the industry you’d like to work in, as confirmed by Sebag-Montefiore: “Spend time building relationships - the best way to land a job is through your network. Strategically network with those who have power of influence, those you've done a favour for and those you know well.”

Commenting on the job-seeking tips and how a career in logistics could be the perfect role for you, Bethany Windsor, Programme Manager at Generation Logistics says: “The pandemic changed our approach to work and encouraged many to re-evaluate what they want from a career. Along with the spike in Brits looking for a new job as a result of the cost of living crisis, there has been a rise in employees who are looking to change careers, and there is never a better time to do so than at the start of a new year. Logistics was actually one of the few sectors that benefitted as a result of the pandemic, as lockdowns drove e-commerce and delivery traffic, and the industry saw dramatic growth. As a result, there’s been a rise in opportunities for those who are looking to enter the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through Generation Logistics, we aim to raise awareness of the many opportunities available in the logistics profession, but also highlight the accessibility of those opportunities at all levels - from school leavers to those seeking a career change later in life. We’re excited to encourage the next generation of logistics professionals, as we work hard to keep the country running!”