Thousands of PayPal users were left frustrated after being unable to access their accounts.

The payment app said in a post on its service status page, external it was experiencing "a system issue" that may be affecting multiple PayPal Products - including account withdrawal and express checkout. "Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue," it added.

According to DownDetector, over 6,000 users worldwide reported issues with the app as of noon on Thursday (November 12), with 88% experiencing login problems.

Meanwhile, 8% of users reported trouble with purchases.

One disgruntled user said: “Cannot access any PayPal services. Cannot purchase or receive payments. There will be a bit of a panic at PayPal at the moment!”

Another said: “My business runs on PayPal. All orders stopped at 12pm. Normally my busiest time of day. Not one order since.”