New Co-op in Bailiff Bridge: New shop opens in Calderdale village including in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine and home delivery

By Catherine Gannon
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A brand new Co-op store has opened in Bailiff Bridge, providing home delivery, a cash machine and an in-store bakery.

The shop, on Wyke Old Lane, opened on Friday (September 20) and is open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.

The new store has provided 16 local jobs, says Co-op.

Lewis Robinson, Co-op store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Mayor of Calderdale Ann Kingstone cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op with store manager Lewis Robinson and members of staffThe Mayor of Calderdale Ann Kingstone cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op with store manager Lewis Robinson and members of staff
The Mayor of Calderdale Ann Kingstone cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op with store manager Lewis Robinson and members of staff

"It looks fantastic and we are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their Co-op.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.

"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

The store will provide home delivery of groceries, made available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new Co-op in Bailiff BridgeThe new Co-op in Bailiff Bridge
The new Co-op in Bailiff Bridge

A cash machine is also available at the site, as well as parcel collection services – through an InPost Locker and DPD – and an in-store bakery. Additionally, the premises will provide a soft plastic recycle unit as well as customer parking.

Co-op is owned by millions of UK consumers and operates almost 2,400 food stores, over 800 funeral homes and provides products to 6,000 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited.

Related topics:CalderdaleCo-Op

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.