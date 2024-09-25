New Co-op in Bailiff Bridge: New shop opens in Calderdale village including in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine and home delivery
The shop, on Wyke Old Lane, opened on Friday (September 20) and is open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.
The new store has provided 16 local jobs, says Co-op.
Lewis Robinson, Co-op store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store.
"It looks fantastic and we are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their Co-op.
"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.
"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”
The store will provide home delivery of groceries, made available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
A cash machine is also available at the site, as well as parcel collection services – through an InPost Locker and DPD – and an in-store bakery. Additionally, the premises will provide a soft plastic recycle unit as well as customer parking.
Co-op is owned by millions of UK consumers and operates almost 2,400 food stores, over 800 funeral homes and provides products to 6,000 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited.
