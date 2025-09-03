Topshop: UK fashion chain returns to high streets with John Lewis – full list of stores stocking clothes
- Topshop and Topman are returning to physical stores across the UK
- John Lewis will stock Topshop in 32 locations, Topman in six
- The move aims to attract younger shoppers and boost footfall
- This marks the first nationwide in-store presence since 2021
- Shoppers can browse classic and seasonal fashion in-store again
Fashion fans have reason to celebrate: an iconic clothing brand is making a high-profile comeback to high streets across the UK.
After four years away from physical stores following its collapse under Arcadia, Topshop and Topman clothes will be available in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year.
The partnership between John Lewis and Topshop is part of the department store’s broader plan to attract younger shoppers and boost footfall, especially during peak shopping periods.
John Lewis boss Peter Ruis said the move could spark queues outside stores, with the relaunch expected to appeal to both younger customers and long-standing fans of the brand.
“Topshop has a dedicated following,” Ruis said. “Bringing it into John Lewis gives people a reason to come through the door who might not normally visit. It’s about making shopping a day out for the whole family, across all generations.”
Topman will also make a limited return, with products launching in six selected John Lewis locations.
It marks the first time customers across the UK will be able to see the brands in stores since Asos acquired them and moved sales online.
Earlier this year, Topshop briefly returned to bricks-and-mortar retail with a presence at Liberty in central London, but the John Lewis partnership will make it far more accessible nationwide.
Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said the response from shoppers during the relaunch planning had been overwhelmingly positive.
“People are desperate to see Topshop back in stores. We hope this partnership will bring new customers into John Lewis who might not have visited before,” she said.
Shoppers can look forward to browsing the full range of clothing, from seasonal must-haves to classic wardrobe staples, right in their local department store.
The full list of John Lewis stores stocking Topshop clothes:
Topshop will be stocked in 32 John Lewis locations, while Topman will appear in six. Topshop will be available at these John Lewis stores:
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Newcastle
- Leeds
- Liverpool
- Trafford, Manchester
- Cheadle, Manchester
- Cardiff, Wales
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Leicester, Leicestershire
- Solihull, West Midlands
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Welwyn, Hertfordshire
- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Chelmsford, Essex
- Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
- Exeter, Devon
- Oxford, Oxfordshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Reading, Berkshire
- Bluewater Kent
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Southampton, Hampshire
- Brent Cross, London
- Stratford, London
- Canary Wharf, London
- Oxford Street, London
- Peter Jones, London
- White City, London
- Kingston, London
For fashion lovers, this relaunch is more than a nostalgic nod, it’s an opportunity to rediscover a brand that defined high street style for decades.
With John Lewis putting the full backing of its nationwide stores behind the relaunch, it could become the must-visit destination for fashion-conscious shoppers this spring.
