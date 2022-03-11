Yorkshire whisky distillery hosts International Whisky Day blind tasting event

Spirit of Yorkshire UK brand ambassador Amy Teasdale preparing for the whisky tasting event on March 25

The team at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire will host a tasting evening of award-winning spirits from countries including India, Japan, Wales, Taiwan, Denmark and England to mark the birthday of the late celebrated whisky writer, Michael Jackson.

Spirit of Yorkshire's UK Brand Ambassador, Amy Teasdale has organised the event and sourced the drams for the evening: "Although we're Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery, we are also keen to showcase the world whisky scene and are giving guests the opportunity to try some of the best whiskies from around the globe.

"We challenge you to put your nose and palate to the test as you follow us through a blind tasting of six drams, with a prize for anyone who correctly guesses all the whiskies' origins!

"At the end of the evening, there will be a chance to win the remaining whisky as we auction what's left, with the proceeds from the auction going to the Parkinsons.org charity in memory of Michael."

The event takes place between 7pm and 9.30pm on Friday March 25.

Tickets cost £30 for six drams and a deli board of international food. They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://bit.ly/SOY-EventsInternational Whisky Day was launched in 2009 to celebrate the birthday of the late beer and whisky writer Michael Jackson on March 27. Yorkshireman Jackson was widely recognised as one of the chief authorities on all things whisky and the day gives whisky lovers the opportunity to reflect on his life and work following his passing in 2007, aged 65.

At the time of his death, Jackson had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years.