Copley business announces the appointment of three new directors to executive team

Creating Spaces Group, a provider of innovative home and garden solutions, has appointed Josh Gill, Managing Director, Matthew Shackleton, Sales Director and Matthew Jefferies, Operations Director.

With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a passion for creating dream spaces, Creating Spaces Group has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company understands that every family has different budgets, and their diverse range of products and services caters to all, ensuring that everyone can achieve their vision of a perfect home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh, Matthew, and Matty have been instrumental in the success of Creating Spaces Group, and their elevation to the position of directors reflects their invaluable contributions to the company's growth and development.

Josh Gill, Matthew Shackleton and Matthew Jefferies

Creating Spaces Group's showroom based in Copley in Halifax stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence. The carefully curated displays allow customers to explore various options and discover the endless possibilities of creating their ideal indoor or outdoor living space. The product ranges offered include kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, windows and doors, conservatories and extensions, outdoor kitchens and pergolas, outdoor furniture and landscaping. The showrooms provide a source of inspiration and guidance for customers embarking on their remodelling journey.

"We are thrilled to take on our new roles as directors of Creating Spaces Group," said the trio.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional team and build on the company's success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, we will continue to prioritise customer satisfaction, innovative design, and exceptional service.