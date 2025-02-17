Core Facility Services strengthens senior team

Elland-based facilities management and sustainability specialist Core Facility Services has expanded its senior leadership team and strengthened its focus on sustainability as it prepares for significant growth.

Current Head of Operations Becky Hextall will move into the newly created role of Associate Director, Client Services. She will focus on ensuring growth is led by client relationships and that the firm’s strong customer retention rate is maintained.

Director Justin Holley, who joined the firm in 2010 to lead the environmental and waste management side of the business, will oversee expansion of Core’s sustainability services as Sustainability and Compliance Director. This position recognises increased demand from organisations for expert advice on sustainability and regulatory compliance.

The long-established firm, which has its head office in Elland and a second site in Lindley, Huddersfield, has been operating in the area for more than 20 years and is the official facilities partner for Huddersfield Town Football Club.

Justin Holley (left) and Becky Hextall of Core Facility Services in Elland

Core helps businesses manage costs, compliance and risk related to energy, waste, IT, estates and sustainability. Its energy services include energy purchasing, efficiency and renewable generation, such as rooftop solar PV. The firm’s waste management teams support businesses with meeting the new Simpler Recycling regulations and provide a single point of contact for waste, recycling and compliance.

Core’s IT team employs some of the region’s leading specialists in cyber security and business continuity as well as providing IT energy audits and round the clock managed services.

Managing director Colette Watts said Core was currently experiencing two key drivers for growth.

“Firstly, we are seeing heightened demand for cost management and budget certainty, as financial pressures mean businesses have become laser focused on their bottom line,” she said.

“We are also witnessing a strong desire from organisations for a clear vision for sustainability and advice on the most appropriate low carbon solutions for them.

“These new appointments draw on the significant talent within our business and position us for further growth as we meet the demand head on. Becky and Justin have been part of the Core team for many years and understand exactly how our business can support clients in terms of satisfying today’s complex compliance requirements and bringing cost and supply certainty in volatile times.”

Becky said: “I am delighted to be stepping into this new senior role which puts our clients right at the heart of our growth plans. Our business is built on the strength of our relationships and I will be responsible for ensuring this continues as we expand.”

Justin said: “Core’s experience in carbon reduction strategies, waste management, renewable energy and responsible sourcing all feed into a business’s sustainability journey. I am looking forward to using my experience in these areas, together with my deep understanding of the field of business compliance, to provide expert guidance to clients on developing and implementing sustainability strategies that align with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.”