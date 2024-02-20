Cork and Rind: Calderdale deli owner looking forward to 'new beginnings' as she closes popular fine produce shop
Cork and Rind, on Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge, has closed with its owner posting that she is moving on.
“I can't thank you all enough for your support while I've been here and I'll be sad to go in some ways,” she posted on Facebook.
"I'll be leaving the shop behind but I've met some great people and I'll be eternally grateful for that.
"Here's to new beginnings and my next adventure, whatever that may be.”
She added that Mustard Delicatessen, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, are now stocking a range of cheeses alongside their other offerings.