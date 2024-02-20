Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cork and Rind, on Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge, has closed with its owner posting that she is moving on.

“I can't thank you all enough for your support while I've been here and I'll be sad to go in some ways,” she posted on Facebook.

"I'll be leaving the shop behind but I've met some great people and I'll be eternally grateful for that.

"Here's to new beginnings and my next adventure, whatever that may be.”