Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax-based CorkSol, the exclusive UK distributor of CorkSol’s SprayCork material, specialising in sustainable wall coatings, is celebrating a series of business wins contributing to rapid growth in the past 12 months.

Following the success of these projects, the CorkSol team has strengthened with the addition of Danny Tunstall, who will be Project Manager. Danny joins the team from Barratt Homes, where he was a Construction Site Manager and has a wealth of experience in the construction industry.

With a passion for supporting future generations, the CorkSol team recently welcomed a student from North Halifax Grammar School, Chanelle Harrison, to learn more about the business and give valuable insight into working at a local company. Chanelle completed the work experience, gaining new skills and knowledge on the importance of sustainable solutions in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Careers and Exams Officer at North Halifax Grammar School, Louise Manely said: “Thank you CorkSol for accommodating Chanelle for her placement, it sounds like you have provided her with a fantastic placement. It is hard to put a value on the experience but the feedback this year has been overwhelmingly positive and we are always heartened to read all of the fantastic experiences students have had and the multitude of skills they have gained which are not possible in the classroom.

Corking success for Halifax-based business

In addition, CorkSol is collaborating with My Growth Engine and Pure Agency, both working in conjunction to meet new marketing objectives and continue the upward trajectory. These objectives will see the agencies work towards increasing brand awareness, generating leads and growing the approved applicator network across the UK.

Chris Heaton, Marketing Manager of CorkSol, said: “CorkSol’s growth truly reflects the hard work and dedication we’ve put into the business since 2017. With a strong team who are invested in improving the quality of buildings in a sustainable way, we’re incredibly proud that CorkSol is getting recognition and continuing to expand. We have exciting plans for the future, and working with new agencies will bolster this and result in further year on year growth.”

Danny Tunstall said: “I was excited to hear about a vacancy at CorkSol as SprayCork is an interesting product that I’d heard about in previous roles. It feels like I’ll be a part of something that will have a positive effect on the construction industry. During my initial meeting with the company, the brand values resonated with me, and I’m looking forward to contributing to further growth as we push the business to new heights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recently working on prestigious commercial projects including Church House and completing a range of projects throughout the UK for large Housing Associations, the team has secured additional projects with these whilst winning new business with other social housing providers to improve the energy efficiency, thermal performance, and prevent mould growth in their housing stock.