Cost of living: 'Please support us' plea from Calderdale cafes as their costs soar

Times are tougher than ever, one owner has warned, and many small firms could go out of businesses.

Wildgoose on Halifax Road in Ripponden has stressed they are still open, but really need people’s help.

"The extortionate price of food ingredients is bleeding me dry, the cost of utilities to come when Autumn kicks in is giving me sleepless nights and anxiety, the increase in minimum wage to top it all is crippling,” the cafe posted on Facebook.

Cafes say the rising cost of living is hitting them hard.

"Not that I’m against paying a decent wage to my staff – I would love to pay them more as they only every give the business 110 per cent - but when the money isn’t coming in, it’s a hard bill to pay at the end of each month on top of high rent and vat bills.

"There’s just nothing left in the kitty for a rainy day.

"I beat myself up that I’m doing something wrong but know deep down I’m trying my hardest to give the village somewhere special to visit.

"I just want the opportunity to make it work and come through the other side.

"Christmas is coming up and we have so many plans for Wildgoose but only if we make it that far.”

Le Munch Bunch, in Halifax town centre, has shared Wildgoose’s concerns.

They posted: “We can really resonate with this. Things are tougher than ever since the start of Covid as people just aren’t back in their offices.