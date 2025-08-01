Costa Coffee: Brighouse café shuts for a week for "an exciting refresh"

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2025, 19:30 BST
Visitors to Brighouse might be wondering why the town’s Costa Coffee is currently closed.

The coffee shop on Commercial Street is undergoing refurbishment over the next week.

A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “Our Costa Coffee store on Commercial Street, Brighouse, will temporarily close on Friday, August 1 to undergo an exciting refresh.

"The store team look forward to re-opening a week later with an upgraded look and feel to the store.

"In the meantime, customers can visit our nearest Costa Coffee store on 8 Woolshops, Halifax, to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee.”

