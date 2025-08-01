Costa Coffee: Brighouse café shuts for a week for "an exciting refresh"

Visitors to Brighouse might be wondering why the town’s Costa Coffee is currently closed.

The coffee shop on Commercial Street is undergoing refurbishment over the next week.

A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “Our Costa Coffee store on Commercial Street, Brighouse, will temporarily close on Friday, August 1 to undergo an exciting refresh.

"The store team look forward to re-opening a week later with an upgraded look and feel to the store.

"In the meantime, customers can visit our nearest Costa Coffee store on 8 Woolshops, Halifax, to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee.”