Costa Coffee: One of Halifax's favourite cafes will shut for more than a week for a makeover
A popular cafe in Halifax town centre is set to close for more than a week for refurbishment.
Costa Coffee, in Woolshops Shopping Centre, will close on Tuesday, June 18 and reopen on Thursday, June 27.
A spokesperson for the firm said the move was so an “exciting refresh” can be carried out.
"We look forward to re-opening on June 27 for customers to enjoy the upgraded look and feel to the store as they taste their favourite Costa coffee,” they said.
