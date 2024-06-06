Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular cafe in Halifax town centre is set to close for more than a week for refurbishment.

Costa Coffee, in Woolshops Shopping Centre, will close on Tuesday, June 18 and reopen on Thursday, June 27.

A spokesperson for the firm said the move was so an “exciting refresh” can be carried out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...