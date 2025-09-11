Council refuses new Halifax shop's sign plans because they 'harm to the visual amenity of the area'

A new business opening in Halifax has had permission for its signs turned down.

An application had been made to Calderdale Council to be allowed to install signs for sweet shop ‘Sweets Heaven’ at 33 Northgate in the town centre.

The vacant shop unit faces Halifax Bus Station, is in Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area and is Grade II listed.

Its last use was as a barbers shop.

Halifax Town Hall

Supporting documents submitted with the application for the signs said: “This signage was designed with the intent of improving business visibility in a tasteful and modern way, aligning with commercial aesthetic standards.

"Materials and illumination were selected to ensure energy efficiency and minimal light pollution, while the floating tray design adds dimensional appeal without excessive projection.”

But the council has refused the bid, saying “The advertisement causes harm to the visual amenity of the area, the Halifax Conservation Area and Grade II listed building”.

The council’s decision notice states: “The proposed aluminium and acrylic illuminated fascia sign and aluminium and acrylic illuminated hanging sign by reason of their design, style, material and method of illumination would form a most discordant and intrusive feature on the listed building harming its significance through degradation of character and appearance, and adversely affecting the wider conservation area and in which the site is located.

"No clear and convincing justification or public benefits have been demonstrated to outweigh the harm caused.”

Planning applications received by Calderdale Council can be viewed via the planning portal on the council’s website.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].