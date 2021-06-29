Covéa Insurance launches virtual work experience programme to help Calderdale students

The programme is designed to help prepare young people for future employment, providing vital insights into the world of work, and includes self-directed learning and core professional skills.

The Covéa ‘Build Your Own Insurance Company’ work experience programme brings together teams from across the company including Data Science, Pricing, Marketing and Financial Crime, giving an insight into different functions, with set tasks to be completed for each area.

Matthew Metcalfe, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition commented: “We are absolutely delighted to launch our virtual work experience programme.

Matthew Metcalfe at Calderdale College

"The pandemic limited our ability to deliver meaningful interactions with students within the communities in which we operate and we recognised the need to convert our highly successful work experience programme, so that it could be delivered virtually."

The company is also developing a Digital virtual work experience programme, designed to showcase careers in digital roles and will give young people a chance to have a go at completing tasks in areas like coding, data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Prior to the pandemic, 370 students a year took part in Covéa’s work experience to get a glimpse of life at Covéa Insurance and what it was like working in the insurance industry.