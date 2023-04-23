News you can trust since 1853
Craft beer connoisseurs opening exciting new business in Halifax Borough Market

Craft beer fans are in for a treat thanks to a new business opening in Halifax Borough Market.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 18:50 BST

Hop In Craft Beer and Cider will be opening soon opposite All Pizzetto.

The owners are self-proclaimed craft beer connoisseurs who say they have spent countless hours curating “a unique selection of the finest craft beers and ciders from around the world”.

They have posted on social media: “Located in the heart of Halifax town centre, our new bottle shop is the perfect place to discover your new favourite beer or cider.

The new business is opening in Halifax Borough MarketThe new business is opening in Halifax Borough Market
"Whether you're a seasoned beer enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of craft beer, Hop In Craft Beer and Cider has something for everyone.

“We can't wait to share our passion for great beer with you all!”

They hope to open the new business in May 2023.

All Pizzetto opened in the market earlier this year, serving tasty fresh home-made pasta, paninis and coffee.

