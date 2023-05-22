Craft beer in Halifax: New Halifax Borough Market stallholders thank customers for 'great' opening day
Halifax Borough Market’s newest traders have celebrated a “great” opening day.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Hop In, selling craft beer and cider as well as wine and spirits, opened on Saturday opposite All Pizzetto.
Proud owners Nick Miller and Karen Pilgrim say they specialise in offering craft beers and ciders from local breweries.
They said: “Been a great day today selling to enthusiastic shoppers.
“Thank you for your support and we hope to keep people's interest in the world of craft beer and cider.”