Hop In, selling craft beer and cider as well as wine and spirits, opened on Saturday opposite All Pizzetto.

Proud owners Nick Miller and Karen Pilgrim say they specialise in offering craft beers and ciders from local breweries.

They said: “Been a great day today selling to enthusiastic shoppers.

Hop In owners Nick Miller and Karen Pilgrim with a customer

“Thank you for your support and we hope to keep people's interest in the world of craft beer and cider.”

The new shop has opened in Halifax Borough Market