Craggs Energy celebrates belated 10 year anniversary - event has been postponed since 2021

The event which has been postponed since 2021, welcomed over one hundred and forty team members from all over the UK and from a range of different businesses that have grown from Craggs Energy since it was set up in 2011.

Chris Bingham, CEO and Chairman said: “I was delighted to finally celebrate Craggs Energy’s ten-year anniversary by bringing together all the colleagues from businesses we have established over the past twelve years.

“I’m a strong believer that the reason why these businesses have been so successful is because of the talented people I have surrounded myself with. This is why it was so important to me that these businesses were set up so that eventually my colleagues will share the success and reap the rewards.

Colleagues from Craggs Energy, LCM Environmental, Moorland Fuels and Greenarc Limited.

“Last year we transferred one hundred per cent of the ownership of two of these businesses via an employee ownership trust and all other businesses have a generous EMI share scheme.

“The celebration was an opportunity to say thank you to the hundreds of people, both past and present that have worked with me and helped to grow all the businesses to the successful position they are in today! We had a fantastic time, and it was rewarding to see so many people travel to Halifax from all over the UK to celebrate our joint successes.”

Chris won Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Calderdale Business Awards after he was recognised as a commercial success throughout his entrepreneurial story. Chris has grown over seven separate businesses in the fuel and green energy sector and his most recent venture Greenarc Limited ranked number fourteen on The Times100 list of Britain’s Fastest Growing Companies.

Chris and his wife Heidi are passionate about supporting the local Calderdale area and as Craggs Energy’s roots are from Cragg Vale in Halifax it seemed fitting that the event was held in the valley.

Chris Bingham thanks colleagues and welcomes them to the event

The last decade has seen remarkable growth, challenges and investment, the Craggs celebration event in May was an opportunity to honour and recognise the success each individual and business has achieved since 2011.