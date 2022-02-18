Craggs Energy Group expands to a new office in Halifax town centre

Greenarc Energy Ltd, which are part of the group is now based at the Piece Mill in town at the Leeds Beckett University Centre just next to the Piece Hall.

The company which operates three unique brands supplies fuel and energy solutions to businesses across the country via The Oil Depot and supplies heating oil to homes nationwide via Tank Topper. And they have recently launched a programme to educate, guide and facilitate both residential and commercial customers with the shift away from fossil fuels.

The programme which primarily focuses on oil users will aid in the understanding of what Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero mean for their homes and businesses and will feature as an important part of Greenarc Energy’s future vision.

The Greenarc Energy team at The Piece Hall.

Matthew Crockett, Managing Director said: “We’ve recently rebranded Antha Ltd to Greenarc Energy Ltd to signify our commitment to supporting our customers on their transition to sustainable fuels and renewable energy.

"This new office highlights how far Craggs Energy has come since they launched over 10 years ago to provide heating oil to homes in and around Calderdale. Today, the group works with homes and businesses across the UK and by having a central and accessible office for our Greenarc team we hope to build our relationships and expand our team even further.

"This is one of many important developments for Greenarc Energy and I’m looking forward to bringing new talent to the company at such an exciting time.”

Beth Lewins, Team Manager at Greenarc Energy, said: ’We are excited about this new opportunity to expand Greenarc Energy and better connect with our customers across the country.