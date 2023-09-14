Watch more videos on Shots!

The owners of CREAM, on Powell Street, say they are shutting the coffee shop and kitchen as people know it.

But, they say, there will be something new coming next year.

The CREAM team have posted on the cafe’s Facebook page: “As some of you may know, we took over this business in April 2022 after seeing it was for sale and loving the feel of the place.

"We never intended to run CREAM long-term as we had our own vision we wanted to bring to life.”

They said they have been waiting for the go-ahead to renovate the premises, which has taken much longer than they anticipated.

"Finally, we have been given the news we’ve been waiting for,” they said. “We are now permanently closed and CREAM will not be returning.

"Thank you everyone for all your support over the past 18 months – the repeat customers who kept coming back and telling their families and friends about us, the customers who have been kind and patient whilst we tried to keep up with demands in our tiny kitchen, and the customers who always tipped our staff.

"It’s you guys that make it all worthwhile for small family businesses when everything else is against us.