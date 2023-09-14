News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

CREAM: Halifax town centre cafe shuts for good - but owners promise something new in 2024

A Halifax town centre cafe has closed.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The owners of CREAM, on Powell Street, say they are shutting the coffee shop and kitchen as people know it.

But, they say, there will be something new coming next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The CREAM team have posted on the cafe’s Facebook page: “As some of you may know, we took over this business in April 2022 after seeing it was for sale and loving the feel of the place.

CREAM in Halifax town centre is now shut for goodCREAM in Halifax town centre is now shut for good
CREAM in Halifax town centre is now shut for good
Most Popular

"We never intended to run CREAM long-term as we had our own vision we wanted to bring to life.”

They said they have been waiting for the go-ahead to renovate the premises, which has taken much longer than they anticipated.

"Finally, we have been given the news we’ve been waiting for,” they said. “We are now permanently closed and CREAM will not be returning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you everyone for all your support over the past 18 months – the repeat customers who kept coming back and telling their families and friends about us, the customers who have been kind and patient whilst we tried to keep up with demands in our tiny kitchen, and the customers who always tipped our staff.

"It’s you guys that make it all worthwhile for small family businesses when everything else is against us.

"Keep your eyes peeled for all that’s yet to come and see you in 2024!”

Related topics:HalifaxFacebook