Modern CVs now often include creative elements like video, infographics and unconventional materials to stand out.

These CVs can be advantageous in fields like graphic design, marketing and media where creativity is valued

But overly unique resumes may be seen as unprofessional in traditional fields like finance, law or engineering

Creative CVs my also not be effectively scanned by Applicant Tracking Systems, potentially hindering your application

Successful creative CVs maintain functionality and clarity while showcasing innovative elements

In today’s hyper-competitive job market, candidates are constantly searching for ways to stand out from the crowd.

With dozens or even hundreds of applicants vying for a single role, simply submitting a standard CV might not seem like enough.

Traditionally a document that listed employment history, education and skills, the CV has evolved far beyond its humble beginnings, and has become a medium for self-expression, especially for those in creative fields.

Video resumes, interactive digital CVs, graphic-heavy portfolios, and even resumes printed on unconventional materials like a chocolate bar have emerged, all designed to catch the eye of hiring managers.

But while quirky, eye-catching CVs may garner attention, the question is: are they always the best approach? After all, here’s a fine line between standing out and being gimmicky...

So when is it appropriate to submit a unique CV, and when might it actually harm your chances of landing a job? And in the age of AI-powered hiring tools, could an unconventional resume actually hinder your prospects?

When does creativity help?

For certain roles, a creative CV can be the perfect tool to demonstrate your skills and personality, and jobs in design, advertising, media, and other visual industries may welcome or even expect a more innovative approach to applications.

In industries like graphic design, animation or content creation, creativity is often a core competency of the job itself, and submitting a visually appealing CV may demonstrate not just your qualifications but also your ability to think outside the box.

You could use your CV to convey complex ideas visually, and present information in a digestible and engaging way.

For example, an infographic CV for a graphic designer isn’t just a resume - it’s a demonstration of their design skills.

Similarly, a video CV for an aspiring marketer can showcase not only their public speaking abilities but also their creativity, storytelling and technical skills in video production.

In marketing roles, especially those focused on branding and content creation, a creative approach can help position you as someone who understands how to stand out in a crowded market.

If the job calls for ingenuity and the ability to craft compelling campaigns, showcasing your creativity in the CV may be a smart move - but remember that if you do decide to use a creative CV, ensure that it is still functional.

Many successful creative CVs maintain a balance by providing the key information in an accessible format, while using creative elements to enhance rather than obscure the content.

For instance, if you’re submitting an infographic CV, make sure the text is easily readable, and important sections like experience and education are clearly defined.

When is it too much?

While creative CVs may be beneficial in some contexts, there are scenarios where a more traditional approach is the safer, smarter route, and even in industries that value creativity, an overly quirky or outlandish CV can sometimes backfire.

Fields such as finance, law, engineering, or medicine are more formal by nature, and their hiring practices reflect this. Employers in these sectors are typically looking for professionalism and precision, rather than creativity.

A brightly coloured, heavily designed CV in such industries could come across as unprofessional or inappropriate, and may even hurt your chances of securing an interview.

Large corporations, especially those with more rigid hierarchies or established hiring practices, may also prefer straightforward resumes. In corporate HR, sales, or management roles, recruiters are often looking for clarity, simplicity, and relevant skills laid out in a clear format. Creative resumes could be seen as a distraction from the actual qualifications of the candidate.

CVs in the age of AI

One of the biggest risks of submitting a creative CV in 2024 is how it interacts with a company’s Applicant Tracking System or ATS automated systems that are often powered by AI, and used by many companies to filter and rank job applications.

These systems typically scan CVs for keywords related to the job description and discard those that don’t meet specific criteria.

While visually appealing to a human recruiter, a video CV or a heavily designed graphic CV may not be read properly by an ATS, which might struggle to extract the relevant data from an image-based or non-standard format.

That could mean that your carefully crafted application might never even reach the hiring manager’s desk.

On the other hand, a knowledge of Applicant Tracking Systems can be used to a jobseeker’s advantage, allowing them to incorporate the job description’s keywords into a CV to ensure it passes ATS filters and resonates with human recruiters.

