A Brighouse artisan pizza place is opening a second shop in the town.

Crust and Crumb has announced it is taking over Console Magic on Market Street.

It says the new premises will be offering “totally different food” and will also have a different name.

The business has posted: “The waiting it’s officially over. Soon we will take over this shop and we will open our second shop in Brighouse.