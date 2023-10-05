News you can trust since 1853
Crust and Crumb: Artisan pizza place announces it is opening second shop offering 'totally different food' in Calderdale town

A Brighouse artisan pizza place is opening a second shop in the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Crust and Crumb has announced it is taking over Console Magic on Market Street.

It says the new premises will be offering “totally different food” and will also have a different name.

The business has posted: “The waiting it’s officially over. Soon we will take over this shop and we will open our second shop in Brighouse.

"Keep your eyes open on the progress and soon we will start the recruitment.”