Culpepers Cocktails: New cocktail bar planned for one of Calderdale's most popular tourist towns

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
A new cocktail bar could soon open in Hebden Bridge.

A licensing application has been made to Calderdale Council by Neely Taylor for Culpepers Cocktails at 16A Bridge Gate in the town centre.

The bid is to be able to play recorded music inside from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Wednesday; from 9am to 11pm, Thursday to Sunday; and until 12.30am on New Years Eve.

The application is also to allow for the supply of alcohol between noon and 8pm, Monday to Wednesday; noon until 11pm, Thursday to Sunday and until 12.30am on New Year’s Eve.

The bar wants to open in Hebden BridgeThe bar wants to open in Hebden Bridge
And the bid is to provide late-night refreshments inside on New Year’s Even between 11pm ad 12.30am.

People have until December 16 to share their views on the application with Calderdale Council’s licensing department.

This can be done by email to [email protected] or by writing to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ.

