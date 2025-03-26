Curry delivery firm buys Halifax cafe
A firm who deliver curries have taken over a Halifax cafe.
Dixi’s Baps, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, has been bought by MADS Curry Company and will soon be opening as Mads Kitchen.
Customers have been rushing to congratulate the firm on their acquisition, with one saying: “Congratulations guys, well done, So happy for you all, keep it up.”
Another posted: “Super excited for you all. Dreams can come true!”
The firm describes itself as run by a “Yorkshire lad with a passion for producing high quality food with ethically sourced ingredients using local produce with bags of flavour”.