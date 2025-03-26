Curry delivery firm buys Halifax cafe

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A firm who deliver curries have taken over a Halifax cafe.

Dixi’s Baps, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, has been bought by MADS Curry Company and will soon be opening as Mads Kitchen.

Customers have been rushing to congratulate the firm on their acquisition, with one saying: “Congratulations guys, well done, So happy for you all, keep it up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another posted: “Super excited for you all. Dreams can come true!”

The firm describes itself as run by a “Yorkshire lad with a passion for producing high quality food with ethically sourced ingredients using local produce with bags of flavour”.

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice