Curry delivery firm buys Halifax cafe

A firm who deliver curries have taken over a Halifax cafe.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dixi’s Baps, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, has been bought by MADS Curry Company and will soon be opening as Mads Kitchen.

Customers have been rushing to congratulate the firm on their acquisition, with one saying: “Congratulations guys, well done, So happy for you all, keep it up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “Super excited for you all. Dreams can come true!”

The firm describes itself as run by a “Yorkshire lad with a passion for producing high quality food with ethically sourced ingredients using local produce with bags of flavour”.