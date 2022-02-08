Customers going paperless is helping to fund life-saving research

As part of their commitment to helping hearts and caring completely, the company donates £1 to the charity every time a customer opts for an emailed policy rather than receiving their documents through the post.

In 2021, its “Paperless Policies” campaign raised £18,614 for Heart Research UK, bringing the total amount raised in the last 12 years to a hearty £150,364.

Associate Director, Laura Wilby, said they were delighted to have been able to raise such an incredible amount of money in what has continued to be a difficult year for many charities.

Laura Wilby, Associate Director of Caravan Guard

The money will be used to fund a PhD Studentship at the University of Leeds. These studentships give exceptional students the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and expertise needed for a career as a research scientist.

The student will be working on a project which aims to identify which type of platelet becomes stickier in patients with heart disease. Platelets are small blood cells involved in blood clotting. In the long term, this might lead to better treatments to prevent thrombosis and heart attacks.

Caravan Guard lost one of their long-serving employees to heart disease in December 2020 so they’re delighted to be funding this research project.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the life-saving work carried out by Heart Research UK to prevent, treat and cure heart disease,” said Laura. “And a big thank you to those customers who have helped us to raise so much money by choosing to go paperless.”

Caravan Guard and Leisuredays are committed to supporting a number of local and national charities to help make a difference to the lives of others.