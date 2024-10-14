Czerwik Fine Wines and Cheeses: Family-run wine and cheese shop that is 'institution' of Calderdale town shuts after 33 years

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:42 GMT
A cheese and wine shop that has been serving people across Calderdale and beyond for 33 years is closing.

Czerwick Fine Wines and Cheeses, on Commercial Street in Brighouse, will shut on December 31.

Its managing director John Murphy and his team said the closure had been a difficult decision to make.

"After 33 years and much deliberation, it is with great sadness and a heavy heart we have decided to close our doors,” they posted on social media.

John Murphy from Czerwick Fine Wine and Cheeses in Brisghouse, which is shuttingJohn Murphy from Czerwick Fine Wine and Cheeses in Brisghouse, which is shutting
John Murphy from Czerwick Fine Wine and Cheeses in Brisghouse, which is shutting

"Obviously, this has been a very difficult decision to make and not taken lightly.

"We have enjoyed serving the people of Brighouse and would like to thank each and every one of our customers for their loyal support, fun, laughter and memories made over the last 33 years.

"We will be closing our doors on December 31.

"This is not the end of our story. New things are coming.”

Hundreds of disappointed customers have been expressing their sadness, with one commenting: “Brighouse just won't be the same. I'd been hoping for a repeat visit to one of your wine tasting sessions, it was amazing. Good luck with what comes next.”

One said: “What a tragedy for Brighouse high street – the best shop on the road by a mile.”

And another posted: “Another Brighouse institution gone.Good luck with the next venture.”

On its website, Czerwick’s says: “We are a family business and have been established in Brighouse as specialist wine merchants for over 25 years.”

The Courier reported last week how another Brighouse business – The Millers Bar – is shutting on October 27.

